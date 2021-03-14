Veritable L.P. Sells 233 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Veritable L.P. lowered its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 287.6% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 374,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,683,000 after acquiring an additional 277,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,249,000 after buying an additional 154,093 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in CoStar Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,187,000 after buying an additional 147,288 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 31.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,379,000 after buying an additional 109,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 143,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,365,000 after buying an additional 99,319 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $818.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $876.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $870.22. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $500.24 and a fifty-two week high of $952.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $897.82.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

