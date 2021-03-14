Veritable L.P. Sells 1,462 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Veritable L.P. cut its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at about $372,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 35,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,718,000 after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTRS. Bank of America lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.38.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $102.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.72. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $103.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

