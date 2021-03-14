Veritable L.P. Reduces Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 16.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,466 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 11.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,925,000 after acquiring an additional 274,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 119.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,548,000 after acquiring an additional 788,239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 7.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,196,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,118,000 after acquiring an additional 86,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $145.30 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $153.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.79.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

