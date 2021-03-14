Veritable L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Veritable L.P. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 114,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,779,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 446.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GNR opened at $52.52 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.38.

