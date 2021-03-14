Veritable L.P. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $58.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.43 and a 200-day moving average of $53.41.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

