Veritable L.P. Has $683,000 Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,851 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Workday were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Workday by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,308,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,990,810,000 after purchasing an additional 106,280 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $738,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,659,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,116,459,000 after purchasing an additional 304,728 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $808,229,000 after purchasing an additional 27,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Workday by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,947,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,549,000 after acquiring an additional 73,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total transaction of $206,262.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,592 shares of company stock valued at $74,186,321 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.30.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $252.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.43. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $282.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

