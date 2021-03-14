Veritable L.P. Cuts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKE stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day moving average is $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $51.66.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

