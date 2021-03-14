Veritable L.P. Cuts Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240,047 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after purchasing an additional 124,340 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,275,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,783,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,630,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,593,000 after purchasing an additional 223,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,214,000 after purchasing an additional 49,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $185.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.58. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.83.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $546,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,600 shares in the company, valued at $22,001,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $199,662.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,461.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,438 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,048. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

