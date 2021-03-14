VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $322.33 Million

Brokerages expect that VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) will announce sales of $322.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for VeriSign’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $321.42 million and the highest is $323.24 million. VeriSign reported sales of $312.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VeriSign will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VeriSign.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The business had revenue of $320.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.29 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.10. 885,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,919. VeriSign has a 1 year low of $148.77 and a 1 year high of $221.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.87.

In other VeriSign news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $190,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,191,898.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $131,267.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,083,491.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,472. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

