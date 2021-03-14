Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives $51.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VCEL shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Vericel alerts:

NASDAQ:VCEL traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.68. The company had a trading volume of 478,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,057. Vericel has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,668,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.31.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 27,499 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vericel by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 393,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,657 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vericel by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,774,000 after purchasing an additional 19,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.