Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,570 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 4,335.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of -95.27, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

