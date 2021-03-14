Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,325 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,111 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $59.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.38, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.24. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.