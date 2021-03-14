Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.27.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $91.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.82. The company has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

