Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $785,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.54 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.28.

