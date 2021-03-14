Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $678,000 Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average is $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $39.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OHI. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $171,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,451 shares in the company, valued at $9,180,299.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $932,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,190,157.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $55,470 and sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

