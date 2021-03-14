Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $647,000 Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

KMB opened at $133.47 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.88 and a 200-day moving average of $139.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.18%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.