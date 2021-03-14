Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Relx by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,239 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Relx by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Relx by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 70,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 41,544 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Relx by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Relx alerts:

NYSE RELX opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.59. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.4693 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

RELX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Relx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.