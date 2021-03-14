Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,400 Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMND. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.43.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $104.54 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $188.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.51.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.22 million. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lemonade news, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $47,829,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,971,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,000,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,217,893 shares of company stock valued at $183,224,985.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

