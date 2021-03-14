Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 463 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,252 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Comcast by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $261.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $57.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Benchmark increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

