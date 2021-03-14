Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is a designer, producer, marketer and retailer of accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. It sells its products through two reportable segments Indirect and Direct. Its indirect business consists of sale of Vera Bradley products to independent retailers in the U.S. as well as select national retailers and third party e-commerce sites. Its direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through its full-price stores, its outlet stores, verabradley.com, and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.59 million, a P/E ratio of 87.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 49,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $417,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,085,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 42,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $320,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,663,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,129,014 shares of company stock worth $9,818,285 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 198.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

