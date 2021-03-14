Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Stake Lessened by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.35% of Veeco Instruments worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,733,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,459,000 after purchasing an additional 519,300 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,333,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,153,000 after acquiring an additional 14,041 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3,160.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 956,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 927,148 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 788,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after acquiring an additional 121,203 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 18.6% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 549,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 85,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.42. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $23.13.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.27 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VECO shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

