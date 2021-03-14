Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the February 11th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BNDW opened at $79.58 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $82.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.091 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDW. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

