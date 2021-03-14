Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Increased by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 19.6% of Betterment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,677,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 606.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,402 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $153,279,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $165,025,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,304,000 after acquiring an additional 603,625 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $207.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

