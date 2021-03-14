Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 102,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 50,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $362.36 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $363.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

