Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stake Lessened by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $19,817,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,965,000 after purchasing an additional 77,625 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,206,000. Finally, Strategic Equity Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,306,000.

VBK stock opened at $283.11 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $123.28 and a 1-year high of $304.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

