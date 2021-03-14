Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 496,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 34,047 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $65,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $121.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.70 and its 200-day moving average is $123.14. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

