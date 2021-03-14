Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 11th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vallourec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.25.

VLOWY stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93. Vallourec has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.27 million. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 23.11% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. Equities analysts expect that Vallourec will post -13.77 EPS for the current year.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for energy and industry sectors in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. It offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

