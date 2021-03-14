Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 520 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 981.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter.

FNDF opened at $32.49 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $32.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06.

