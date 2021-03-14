Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 279 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEL. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 263,445 shares of company stock worth $34,109,286 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $131.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.23, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.37 and its 200 day moving average is $114.29. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $135.53.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

