Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,429 General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after buying an additional 93,053 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 302.0% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 101,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 76,225 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $2,056,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GAM opened at $39.34 on Friday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $39.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average is $36.16.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

