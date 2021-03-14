Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FINX. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 82.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 307,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after buying an additional 139,006 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 283.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 137,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,877,000 after purchasing an additional 63,414 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 581,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after purchasing an additional 57,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 159,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 42,949 shares during the last quarter.

FINX stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.65. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $52.87.

