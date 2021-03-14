Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 833.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at $11,519,883.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,600 shares of company stock worth $1,063,860 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $158.68 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.78.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

