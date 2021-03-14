Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Republic Services by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 135,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,011,000 after buying an additional 37,294 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 91,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,830,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on RSG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $96.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.12. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.