Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Raised to $277.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $251.00 to $277.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.06% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MTN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.38.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $315.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $129.52 and a 12-month high of $333.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.00 and a 200-day moving average of $261.55.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

