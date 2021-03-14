USDK Trading Up 0.2% This Week (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. In the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDK coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.64 million and approximately $201.66 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.88 or 0.00448298 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00061486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00051385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00090550 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00067257 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $314.82 or 0.00521011 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011271 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

