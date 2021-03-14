US Capital Advisors Comments on Western Midstream Partners, LP’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Midstream Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $647.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.07 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WES. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

NYSE:WES opened at $19.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $20.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 690.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

