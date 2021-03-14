US Capital Advisors Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Plains All American Pipeline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PAA. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.54.

NYSE PAA opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.22.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $274,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 27,495 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 510,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 291,590 shares during the last quarter. 45.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

