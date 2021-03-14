Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Short Interest Update

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the February 11th total of 179,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 770,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urban One stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 55,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Urban One at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban One stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Urban One has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $82.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

