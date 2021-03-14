uPlexa Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. Over the last seven days, uPlexa has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. uPlexa has a market capitalization of $406,596.00 and approximately $1,296.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get uPlexa alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000138 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

uPlexa (CRYPTO:UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,167,837 coins. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for uPlexa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for uPlexa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.