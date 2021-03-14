United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Steven L. Mogford Acquires 20 Shares

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) insider Steven L. Mogford acquired 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 887 ($11.59) per share, for a total transaction of £177.40 ($231.77).

Shares of LON:UU opened at GBX 894 ($11.68) on Friday. United Utilities Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 625 ($8.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 980.20 ($12.81). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 910.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 894.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.98. The company has a market cap of £6.10 billion and a PE ratio of 55.19.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,125 ($14.70) to GBX 1,110 ($14.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of United Utilities Group to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. United Utilities Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,001.67 ($13.09).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

