United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Steven L. Mogford Acquires 20 Shares

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) insider Steven L. Mogford acquired 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 887 ($11.59) per share, for a total transaction of £177.40 ($231.77).

Shares of LON:UU opened at GBX 894 ($11.68) on Friday. United Utilities Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 625 ($8.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 980.20 ($12.81). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 910.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 894.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.98. The company has a market cap of £6.10 billion and a PE ratio of 55.19.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,125 ($14.70) to GBX 1,110 ($14.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of United Utilities Group to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. United Utilities Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,001.67 ($13.09).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

