United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.93. United States Steel also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.61-0.61 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $24.71.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded United States Steel from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on United States Steel from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.63.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson acquired 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

