United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.70.

USM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

USM stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $36.36. 97,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.70. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $37.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,627,000 after buying an additional 39,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at $3,745,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,150 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 16,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth about $642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

