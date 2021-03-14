United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,458 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.39% of United Bankshares worth $16,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2,318.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,089,809.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,795.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 9,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $398,320.32. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,677 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,420. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upgraded United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $40.74 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $41.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average of $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $286.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

