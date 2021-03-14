Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) Short Interest Up 137.1% in February

Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a growth of 137.1% from the February 11th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Union Acquisition Corp. II stock remained flat at $$10.05 during trading on Friday. 22,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,344. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.32. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $10.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 73,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,490 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,441,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,241,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $833,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Union Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $945,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

