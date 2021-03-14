UBS Group Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €145.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LEG. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €134.56 ($158.31).

LEG stock opened at €111.08 ($130.68) on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($115.88). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €116.91 and a 200-day moving average of €120.49.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

