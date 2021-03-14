Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Upgraded to Buy by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $500.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $389.50.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $411.82 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $247.22 and a 52 week high of $479.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.51, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,665,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,583,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,135 shares of company stock valued at $28,953,648. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 779.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 963.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

