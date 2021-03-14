Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 113.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,229,000 after buying an additional 393,772 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1,042.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 421,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,072,000 after acquiring an additional 384,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,386,000 after acquiring an additional 74,790 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,003,000 after acquiring an additional 41,746 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,951,000 after acquiring an additional 31,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.50.

NYSE:TYL opened at $411.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $439.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.10. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.22 and a 12 month high of $479.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,923.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total transaction of $1,432,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,135 shares of company stock worth $28,953,648 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

