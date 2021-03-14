Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Short Interest Down 66.5% in February

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the February 11th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,289,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TURV opened at $0.05 on Friday. Two Rivers Water & Farming has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.

About Two Rivers Water & Farming

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed a total of 6,265 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses and warehouses.

