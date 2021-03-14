Twin Tree Management LP Trims Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Twin Tree Management LP cut its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 65,694 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 75,061 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 312,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,088,000 after buying an additional 18,669 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 110,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 10,488 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,515,000 after buying an additional 1,842,716 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

KNX opened at $46.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.21. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KNX. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.