Twin Tree Management LP Takes Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,309 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $121.57 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $125.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.14 and a 200-day moving average of $112.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

In related news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $9,775,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,453 shares in the company, valued at $29,601,047.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $319,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,885,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,520 shares of company stock valued at $17,186,796. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

